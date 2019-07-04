Armenian government to allocate funds for construction work of number of educational institutions, sports schools

A total of 38.79 million drams will be allocated for construction work at Armavir Regional State College and Shirak Regional State College. The relevant decision was made during the Government’s meeting on Thursday.
According to the Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of the Republic, Arayik Harutyunyan, noted, 5-6 years ago, the EU provided these schools with expensive equipment, which, however, is not used due to the lack of normal indoor conditions.
Another decision to allocate 68.465 million drams to four higher educational institutions of the country to improve indoor conditions.
Another 21.339 million drams will be allocated to three Armenian youth sports schools.
Harutyunyan noted that there had never been such a large-scale work before.