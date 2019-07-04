News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 04
USD
477.01
EUR
538.31
RUB
7.52
ME-USD
0.18
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 04
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
477.01
EUR
538.31
RUB
7.52
ME-USD
0.18
Show news feed
Scotland Yard confirms Nazarbayev’s grandson’s suicide attempt
Scotland Yard confirms Nazarbayev’s grandson’s suicide attempt
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Society, Incidents

The grandson of the former president of Kazakhstan, Aisultan Nazarbayev, tried to commit suicide in a stranger’s apartment in the Covent Garden area and bit the policeman who tried to stop him, London Police told RBK.

Thus, Scotland Yard confirmed the information of Metro UK.

According to the newspaper, Aisultan Nazarbayev, was bitten by Constable Ross Sambrook, who tried to prevent him from committing suicide.

Aisultan Nazarbayev is the son of the eldest daughter of Kazakh first president. Now Dariga Nazarbayeva heads the Senate of the Republic.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
12 injured as garbage track overturns in US
“There were two people inside of the Union City Department of Public Works truck when it crashed through a guardrail...
26 killed in Honduras shipwreck
47 more people were saved from the board of the sunken fishing vessel Captain Waly…
Armenia President conveys telegram of condolence to Vladimir Putin
President Sarkissian expressed his condolences to the...
 2 killed in Pakistan airport shooting
Senior police officer Safdar Raza Qazi says the attackers were quickly apprehended…
 Thief in law killed in Armenia
An investigative team has been created…
 Suspected in murder of ex-soldier in Moscow region Hovhannes Hayrapetyan confesses to crime
“The father recorded a video message to Hovhannes after which the son contacted him…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos