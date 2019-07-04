Scotland Yard confirms Nazarbayev’s grandson’s suicide attempt

The grandson of the former president of Kazakhstan, Aisultan Nazarbayev, tried to commit suicide in a stranger’s apartment in the Covent Garden area and bit the policeman who tried to stop him, London Police told RBK.

Thus, Scotland Yard confirmed the information of Metro UK.

According to the newspaper, Aisultan Nazarbayev, was bitten by Constable Ross Sambrook, who tried to prevent him from committing suicide.

Aisultan Nazarbayev is the son of the eldest daughter of Kazakh first president. Now Dariga Nazarbayeva heads the Senate of the Republic.