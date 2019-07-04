Armenia ex-justice minister: Executive power not competent to express opinion on judiciary

The executive branch does not have the right to criticize or praise the judiciary, the former Minister of Justice Gevorg Danielyan told reporters on Thursday.
According to him, there are problems in the judicial system, however, shocks can lead to attacks on the judicial system. The judicial system really needs reforms, and it is not by chance that international documents primarily indicate the importance of the independence of the judicial system.
“This is the most vulnerable branch of government, and potentially vulnerable precisely by the executive branch. Therefore, careless statements are unacceptable. If there is no independence of the judiciary, control over the executive is lost,” he said.