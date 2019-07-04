NGO chair: Armenian government has no programs to solve Lake Sevan existing issues

Armenian government has no program to solve the problems of Lake Sevan, said Inga Zarafyan, chairwoman of the EcoLur NGO on Thursday.
According to her, it is necessary to demand that the authorities submit a specific program indicating the responsible persons and authorities, with risk assessment.
“All solutions are connected with the solution of fragmentary problems, there is no roadmap, there is no information about how much money is needed for this,” she noted.
She noted experts have been often accused of causing vain concerns in society, and that the situation was not so serious.
Zarafyan noted that despite the fact that the lake bloom had already been observed two times in two years, however, there were assurances that the concentration of phosphorus in Sevan was normal in 2018.
“We need to create a working group and submit concrete proposals to the authorities,” she said.