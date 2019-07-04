Artsakh President's residence hosts graduates of Artsakh universities

A solemn ceremony of handing in diplomas to students having graduated the Artsakh State University and the Shushi University of Technology with honors was held at the Artsakh President's residence, Artsakh President's press service reported.
The President congratulated the graduates wishing them success and all the best.
"Always be strong and brave like your fathers and grandfathers. They carved and defended our independence, you should strengthen and reinforce it. May this success be of a continuous nature and accompany you throughout your whole life", the Head of the State stressed in his speech.