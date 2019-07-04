Romania Ambassador presents Letters of Credence to Armenia President

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Romania to Armenia Cornel Ionescu presented today his Letters of Credence to President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian.
The President of Armenia congratulated the newly appointed ambassador, wished him success and said he anticipates active efforts for the strengthening of Armenian-Romanian relations and expansion of the mutually beneficial cooperation.
The head of state and the newly appointed ambassador talked about the need to enliven the economic relations between the two countries and take actions to promote the growth of those relations. They particularly underscored intensification of the relations between the businessmen of both countries, identification of the opportunities of both countries and maximum use of the existing potential. In this context, they attached importance to the existence of the Bucharest-Yerevan direct flight that was recently launched.