Armenian lawyer: Legislative, executive bodies should refrain from criticizing judiciary

Legislative and executive bodies should refrain from criticizing the judiciary, said lawyer Ara Ghazaryan on Thursday.
According to him, vetting is used in the name of democracy. But the problem is that democratic governance goes hand in hand with human rights and the rule of law. If you separate them, you can lose the legitimacy of the judicial system or fall into despotism, he said.
He noted there are numerous decisions of the ECtHR against vetting or lustration in the Baltic countries, where the principles of proportionality and human rights have been violated.
Ara Ghazaryan added the independence of the judicial system is considered in three planes - public interest, human rights to fair trial, personal freedom of a judge as a citizen.