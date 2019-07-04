Semerikov: Large-scale drills involving 12,000 troops will be held in 4 CSTO member states

Large-scale drills involving 12,000 troops will be held in four CSTO member states, said
Colonel-General Valery Semerikov on Thursday.
Adjustments were also made to the similar plan for 2019, he said adding that six different exercises will be held.
“The exercises will be held in four states. These are Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Russian and Belarus. According to our calculations, the total number of forces involved in the drills will be about 12 thousand people. All the drills will be held against the backdrop of a single military-political situation and according to a single plan,” he said.