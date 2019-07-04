Acting CSTO Secretary General: We support idea of ​​holding meeting with heads of NATO, UN, OSCE, and SCO

The CSTO supports the idea of Belarusian President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko to hold a meeting with the heads of NATO, the UN, the OSCE, and the SCO, said Acting Secretary General of the CSTO, Colonel-General Valery Semerikov on Thursday.
According to Semerikov, this is a very good offer.
“Secondly, we are already halfway through the solution of this issue, because we held ten meetings at the level of general secretaries, chair of the executive councils of the CSTO, SCO and the CIS,” he said.