First female Saudi ambassador takes office in US

Saudi Princess Reema bint Bandar began her duties as the kingdom’s first female ambassador to the US on Wednesday, The National reported.
“Princess Reema will immediately begin her mission to strengthen the historic partnership between Saudi Arabia and the United States,” said spokesperson for the Saudi embassy in Washington, Fahad Nazer. “The Ambassador will bring a fresh perspective on a rapidly changing Saudi Arabia to Washington, continuing to build on key areas of cooperation between our two countries.”
The decree appointing the princess in February 2019 was signed by the Crown Prince and First Deputy Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud. She is the daughter of Prince Bandar, who headed the Saudi diplomatic mission in Washington from 1983 to 2005.