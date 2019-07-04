4 young Armenians deferred from army for remarkable achievements in culture

During its session today, the Government of Armenia decided to defer musician Tigran Petrosyan, ballet artist Mushegh Avetisyan, singer Gagik Vardanyan and painter Misak Hartenyan from the summer military call-up for the year 2019 until the summer military call-up in 2021.
The recommendations were submitted by Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport Arayik Harutyunyan.
Tigran Petrosyan is a pianist and received the Youth Prize of the President of Armenia in 2018.
In 2017, Mushegh Avetisyan graduated from the Classical Dances Unit of the Voronezh Dance School of the Russian Federation and was invited to perform as a ballet artist in the ballet group of Moscow State Theater.
Gagik Vardanyan received a Bachelor of Arts from the Vocal Department at Yerevan Komitas State Conservatory in 2019 and is registered in “The Best Ones in Education” encyclopedia as an exclusively talented opera singer.
In 2019, Misak Hartenyan graduated from the Graphics Department of Yerevan State Academy of Fine Arts and, in spite of his young age, he is an honorary member of the Armenian Art Foundation.