Acting CSTO Secretary General: Baku has not submitted applications for joining CSTO

Azerbaijan has not submitted any official applications for joining the CSTO, and there are no such applications to date in the organization, said Acting Secretary General of CSTO Valery Semerikov on Thursday.
According to him, in the absence of the relevant application, no discussions were held on this topic in the organization either.
Earlier, the information was spread by Azerbaijani media that Baku allegedly intended to join the CSTO. Such rumors caused concern in Armenia as they felt that Azerbaijan was thus trying to increase pressure on Yerevan over concessions on the Karabakh settlement issue.