Kosovo authorities ban entry to all Serbian officials

The authorities of the self-proclaimed Kosovo on Thursday made a decision to ban all Serbian officials from entering the territory of the autonomy, MFA spokesperson Jetlir Zyberaj, wrote on his Facebook.
"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will not allow any Belgrade official to visit Kosovo and all requests will be rejected as long as this behaviour continues,” AFP reported quoting Zyberaj.
According to the chair of the Association of Entrepreneurs in the north of the Serbian autonomous region of Kosovo and Metohija, Serbian businessmen stopped trading for two days and also closed all food stores, bakeries, gas stations, pharmacies, catering and beauty salons in the north of the self-proclaimed Kosovo in order to protest the customs tariffs imposed by Pristina on November 21 last year in the amount of 100% on goods from Serbia and Bosnia and Herzegovina.
The Serbian autonomous province of Kosovo and Metohija declared independence unilaterally in February 2008. In 2010, the independence of the region was recognized by the International Court of Justice.