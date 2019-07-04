Kosovo authorities ban entry to all Serbian officials

PACE delegates urge Armenian authorities to take measures to ensure security of LGBT community

Dollar holding relatively steady in Armenia

First female Saudi ambassador takes office in US

Acting CSTO Secretary General: Baku has not submitted applications for joining CSTO

Armenia economy minister, World Bank team discuss Local Economy and Infrastructure Project

Acting CSTO Secretary General: We support idea of ​​holding meeting with heads of NATO, UN, OSCE, and SCO

Armenian doctors to provide free medical services to Aleppo citizens starting July 7

Double tax treaty to be signed during Armenia PM's visit to Singapore

Romania Ambassador presents Letters of Credence to Armenia President

Semerikov: Large-scale drills involving 12,000 troops will be held in 4 CSTO member states

Armenia National Security Service has new operational-technical department head

Armenia, Russia to hold military drills this year

Armenia Parliament speaker meets with Cypriot counterpart

Acting CSTO Secretary General: Several statements adopted on Karabakh conflict settlement

Armenian lawyer: Legislative, executive bodies should refrain from criticizing judiciary

12 injured as garbage track overturns in US

NGO chair: Armenian government has no programs to solve Lake Sevan existing issues

Artsakh President's residence hosts graduates of Artsakh universities

Bishop Sahak Marshalian elected Locum Tenens of Armenian Patriarchate of Constantinople

Armenia ex-justice minister: Executive power not competent to express opinion on judiciary

Saxo Bank predicts repeat of crisis of 70s

Turkish president: US scrapping F-35 jet deal with Turkey would be robbery

Scotland Yard confirms Nazarbayev’s grandson’s suicide attempt

Minister: 5 schools in Armenia will be destroyed and rebuilt

Ex-Justice minister: There are no prerequisites for vetting in Armenia

Armenian government to allocate funds for construction work of number of educational institutions, sports schools

Government approves Charter of Armenian Armed Forces General Staff

Armenia's government to allocate 834 million drams to create robotic laboratories in schools

Ucom’s “2 Numbers in 1 SIM Card” offer available in service centers of Russian Tele2

Oil prices are falling

Armenia, Poland lawmakers take part in joint session in Warsaw

Two symbols of Armenia in new innovative product of ARARAT (PHOTO)

Magnitude 6.2 earthquake hit the west coast of Canada

Extraordinary meeting of Armenian parliament to be held on July 9

US court declines to allocate Trump $ 2.5 billion for wall

26 killed in Honduras shipwreck

Putin speaks about conditions of dialogue with Kyiv

Yerevan hosts conference ‘Constitution of Armenia: Red and Green Lines’

Supporters of 2nd president Robert Kocharyan hold protests near Armenian government building

Cuba condemns new US sanctions

Amsterdam offers to completely change its famous red light district

Los Angeles mansion sold for record $ 119.75 million

Lexus LS 500 Inspiration series debuts

Former serviceman meets with Armenia Defense Minister after 19-day hunger strike

Russia Deputy FM: No alternative to Geneva Discussions on South Caucasus

Yerevan summit commitments presented to Permanent Council of La Francophonie

Armenia PM assigns to have Yerevan road police division employees work on weekends

PM speaks at opening of 5th International Medical Congress of Armenia

Armenia Constitutional Court rejects motion under Robert Kocharyan case

Former parliamentary speaker: I often meet with third Armenia President

Aliyev hopes for Trump's help to resolve Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Armenia PM's wife meets with Armenian peacekeepers

Armenia President conveys telegram of condolence to Vladimir Putin

Armenia Chief Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs on appointment

Armenia minister on fight against domestic violence in Armenia

Armenian delegates to discuss issues of Armenia citizens working in Russia

Head of CoE Office in Yerevan on Armenia signing Istanbul Convention

British PM not planning on leaving parliament after resignation

Third Armenia President congratulates Armenian poet on birthday

Karabakh's Martuni region has new head of administration

Armenia president meets with leaders of People’s Party of Armenia (PHOTO)

Sanitek International files lawsuit against Yerevan Municipality

Zarif: Iran to fulfill JCPOA obligations as much as EU will do

Christine Lagarde appointed new chair of European Central Bank

Iran proposes use of national currencies in trade with Armenia

Dollar goes down in Armenia

Putin signs decree suspending INF treaty

Austria to hold snap parliamentary elections on September 29

Christine Grigoryan appointed Armenian Justice Deputy Minister

Armenia PM holds consultation over civil aviation development

Prosperous Armenia Party leader invites Leonid Kalashnikov to Armenia

Colonel Stepan Gevorgyan appointed Karabakh Defense Army deputy commander

Armenia minister receives World Bank Transport Specialists

US embassy in Armenia celebrates US Independence Day in Yerevan

Armenia army's general staff chief visits border

Italian David-Maria Sassoli elected new chair of European Parliament

First Lady of Lebanon hosts Armenia PM's wife

State Duma speaker: African countries and their associations may soon become EEU trading partners

European Parliament could not elect chair in first round of voting

Members of Heritage Party, ARF-D hold meeting

Armenia President receives Italian sculptor Lorenzo Quinn

Nikol Pashinyan has phone talks with Kyrgyz president

Armenia MFA considers it’s Belarus sovereign right to invite Azerbaijani representatives to holidays

Iran’s Rouhani meets with Armenia Deputy PM

Armenia’s Justice Minister, CoE Secretary General meet in Strasbourg

Polish Ambassador invited to Armenian MFA regarding visa issue

Iran urges US to return to execution of nuclear deal

Armenia submits formal complaint to UNESCO on Azerbaijani actions

Armenia hopes France will be loyal to its word

MFA: Armenia will not make unilateral compromises

Armenian FM to visit Artsakh to discuss his Washington meetings

Armenian Foreign Minister to take part in informal meeting of OSCE FMs

European Parliament to consider 4 candidates for chair

Artsakh President receives head of General Staff of Armenian Armed Forces

2 killed in Pakistan airport shooting

Armenia 2nd president's lawyers consider possibility of new appeal to ECHR

Armenia PM awards rank of Major General to chiefs of National Security Service and Police

Deputy Minister: Hope Armenia will soon ratify Istanbul Convention