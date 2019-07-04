News
Dollar holding relatively steady in Armenia
Dollar holding relatively steady in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 477.01/$1 in Armenia on Thursday; this is down by AMD 0.01 from Wednesday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 538.31 (down by AMD 0.10), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 599.84 (up by AMD 0.18), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 7.52 (up by AMD 0.01) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 234.8, AMD 21,677.76 and AMD 12,775.08, respectively.
