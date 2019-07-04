News
PACE delegates urge Armenian authorities to take measures to ensure security of LGBT community
PACE delegates urge Armenian authorities to take measures to ensure security of LGBT community
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

The PACE delegates called on the Armenian authorities to take all necessary measures to ensure the safety and freedom of the LGBT community.

A written declaration, signed by more than 20 delegates from different countries have been published on PACE website.

The delegates note measures should include publicly condemning violence and inciting hatred against the LGBT community, adopting laws to incite hatred, hate crimes and discrimination.

The statement notes that a recent report by the Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights on Armenia clearly states that the situation of LGBTI people in Armenia is one of the worst in Europe.

It is recalled that last November, the LGBT Christians forum was canceled due to death threats, incitement to hatred, including from public figures and concerns about the safety of participants.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
