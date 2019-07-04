News
Georgia Prosecutor General's Office refers to Tbilisi demonstrations as coup d’état attempt
Georgia Prosecutor General's Office refers to Tbilisi demonstrations as coup d’état attempt
Region:Georgia
Theme: Politics

Georgia’s Prosecutor General’s Office has declared that the demonstrations that took place on June 20-21 in front of the parliament building in Tbilisi were a coup d’état attempt, reports Gruzia Online.

“There was an attack on the parliament building in the first stage of the attempt, and law-enforcement authorities impeded the attempt,” the statement of the Prosecutor General’s Office reads.

The document also states that investigation will continue under Articles 225 (organizing of mass disturbances) and 315 (conspiracy or uprising for the purpose of forceful change of constitutional order in the country) of the Criminal Code of Georgia.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
