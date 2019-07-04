Pakistan PM to meet with US President

Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan will visit Washington and meet with President Donald Trump in late July, reports AP.
This will Khan’s first US visit after assuming office. Pakistan’s relations with Washington have been tense since Trump stopped providing financial assistance and blamed Pakistan for not being able to do a lot in the fight against terrorism.
Official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan Mohammad Faisal announced about the visit and said it is aimed at “refreshing the bilateral relations”.