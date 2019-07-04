Hrayr Tovmasyan: Armenia Constitutional Court not in crisis

The Constitutional Court is not in a crisis. This is what President of the Constitutional Court Hrayr Tovmasyan told journalists today.

“The judges of the Constitutional Court expressed their stance in the text of their declaration,” he stated.

When asked how he sees the solution to the issue related to the Constitutional Court, Tovmasyan said he doesn’t believe there is an issue to be solved.

As far as his collaboration with judge of the Constitutional Court Vahe Grigoryan is concerned, Tovmasyan said they cooperate well.

When asked if he is a judge or member of the Constitutional Court, Hrayr Tovmasyan said he is the President of the Constitutional Court and isn’t planning on resigning.