News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
July 05
USD
477.01
EUR
538.31
RUB
7.52
ME-USD
0.18
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
July 05
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
477.01
EUR
538.31
RUB
7.52
ME-USD
0.18
Show news feed
Hrayr Tovmasyan: Armenia Constitutional Court not in crisis
Hrayr Tovmasyan: Armenia Constitutional Court not in crisis
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

The Constitutional Court is not in a crisis. This is what President of the Constitutional Court Hrayr Tovmasyan told journalists today.

“The judges of the Constitutional Court expressed their stance in the text of their declaration,” he stated.

When asked how he sees the solution to the issue related to the Constitutional Court, Tovmasyan said he doesn’t believe there is an issue to be solved.

As far as his collaboration with judge of the Constitutional Court Vahe Grigoryan is concerned, Tovmasyan said they cooperate well.

When asked if he is a judge or member of the Constitutional Court, Hrayr Tovmasyan said he is the President of the Constitutional Court and isn’t planning on resigning.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia MFA hosts discussion on Fifth Report on protection of rights of national minorities
During the meeting, the representative of the Ministry of Justice of Armenia touched...
 ARF-D meets with Yerkir Tsirani political party
The parties also discussed the formation of...
 Newspaper: Constitutional referendum may be held in spring of 2020
The issue of a referendum or the amendments to the parliament will be finally clarified only after the entire scope…
Politnavigator: Armenia on same path that Saakashvili took
As is known, in 2008, Pashinyan was one of those who...
 Armenia MP rules out governors' resignations
When asked which governor the deputies were discontent with, he said...
 Newspaper: Armenia judges’ vetting periods, mechanisms are known
The Corruption Prevention Commission that will be set up will also engage in this vetting…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos