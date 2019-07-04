Armenia Constitutional Court President on evaluation of Constitution

A constitution is never written for one person. This is what President of the Constitutional Court of Armenia Hrayr Tovmasyan told journalists today, touching upon the comment that the existing Constitution of Armenia is the most criticized constitution of the country and the most publicly unaccepted one.

According to him, the Constitution of Armenia can be evaluated by the international organizations that Armenia is a member to. “Even if I start discussing strictly professional issues, excuse me, you are not obliged to know everything and then give an evaluation, right? The Constitution can be evaluated by specialists and the international organizations that Armenia is a member to, and there are evaluations from those organizations, including the Council of Europe and the Venice Commission. Based on their evaluations, this Constitution is the best Constitution or one of the best Constitutions in not only the region, but also out of all the member states of the Council of Europe,” he said.