Armenia President meets with members of Alternative Projects Group

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian met today with members of the Alternative Projects Group Vahe Hovhannisyan, Elinar Vardanyan, Stepan Margaryan and Gegham Nazaryan.
President Sarkissian stated that the aim of his meetings with political and non-governmental organizations is to learn about the organizations’ views on different issues.
During the conversation, the President and the members of the organization touched upon various issues related to Armenia’s foreign and domestic policies, and the Group’s members made their comments on and proposals for the prospects for Armenia’s advancement.
During the meeting, the head of state informed the guests about the agreements he has reached on the sidelines of several initiatives and his meetings abroad.