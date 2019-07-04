Iran MFA summons UK envoy over 'illegal seizure' of supertanker in Gibraltar

Iranian Foreign Ministry on Thu. summoned the UK ambassador to Tehran Rob Macaire for the seizure of an "Iranian oil tanker" in Gibraltar, reports Mehr.
Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi wrote in a tweet on Thursday, “Following the illegal seizure of an Iranian oil tanker in Gibraltar by British Royal Marines, the UK envoy to Tehran has been summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.”
The British overseas territory Gibraltar seized a supertanker on Thursday, claiming that the move was done on suspicion of carrying crude oil to Syria in violation of European Union (EU) sanctions against the Arab country.