ARF-D meets with Yerkir Tsirani political party
ARF-D meets with Yerkir Tsirani political party
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

The political consultations initiated by the Supreme Body of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun political party’s Armenia Chapter continue. Today the ARF-D Armenia Supreme Body hosted a meeting with members of Yerkir Tsirani political party.

The parties touched upon the interior political developments in Armenia and expressed their concerns about the current challenges within the country and beyond its borders. Both parties considered the atmosphere of intolerance and the manifestations breaking the spirit of national unity around Artsakh inadmissible.

The parties also discussed the formation of unified agendas arising from the interest of the nation and the state and the possibility of cooperation for the formation of those agendas.
Հայերեն
