Armenia FM: Nagorno-Karabakh issue has been and remains most important issue

One of our key objectives is to ensure involvement of the authorities of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) in the process of a peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. This is what Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan told Artsakhpress following his meeting with the President of the Republic of Artsakh, stating that the issue concerns the security of the population of Nagorno-Karabakh.

“Nagorno-Karabakh is a political entity with its authorities elected by the people. Reinforcement of the sense of ownership in the context of the peaceful negotiations is a major issue for all us Armenians, and it is in that context that I am in Artsakh today. The dialogue needs to continue with the authorities of Nagorno-Karabakh. The peaceful negotiations continue, and in this sense, the Republic of Armenia, as a participant in that process, has never hesitated or terminated the process of negotiations. The Nagorno-Karabakh issue has been and remains the most important issue. The issue on the status of Nagorno-Karabakh arises from the existential security of the population of Nagorno-Karabakh. The 150,000 residents of Artsakh are the guardians of the identity of all Armenians around the world,” Mnatsakanyan particularly said.

Mnatsakanyan also informed that tomorrow he will have a meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh Masis Mayilyan.