News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
July 05
USD
477.01
EUR
538.31
RUB
7.52
ME-USD
0.18
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
July 05
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
477.01
EUR
538.31
RUB
7.52
ME-USD
0.18
Show news feed
Armenia FM: Nagorno-Karabakh issue has been and remains most important issue
Armenia FM: Nagorno-Karabakh issue has been and remains most important issue
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

One of our key objectives is to ensure involvement of the authorities of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) in the process of a peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. This is what Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan told Artsakhpress following his meeting with the President of the Republic of Artsakh, stating that the issue concerns the security of the population of Nagorno-Karabakh.

“Nagorno-Karabakh is a political entity with its authorities elected by the people. Reinforcement of the sense of ownership in the context of the peaceful negotiations is a major issue for all us Armenians, and it is in that context that I am in Artsakh today. The dialogue needs to continue with the authorities of Nagorno-Karabakh. The peaceful negotiations continue, and in this sense, the Republic of Armenia, as a participant in that process, has never hesitated or terminated the process of negotiations. The Nagorno-Karabakh issue has been and remains the most important issue. The issue on the status of Nagorno-Karabakh arises from the existential security of the population of Nagorno-Karabakh. The 150,000 residents of Artsakh are the guardians of the identity of all Armenians around the world,” Mnatsakanyan particularly said.

Mnatsakanyan also informed that tomorrow he will have a meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh Masis Mayilyan.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Karabakh issue may be discussed during OSCE informal meeting, Zakharova does not rule out
Zakharova was asked during the briefing whether the Karabakh settlement would be discussed...
 Acting CSTO Secretary General: Several statements adopted on Karabakh conflict settlement
Several statements have been made on this issue, both at the level of the Collective Security Council and at the level of foreign ministers…
 Aliyev hopes for Trump's help to resolve Nagorno-Karabakh conflict
Aliyev stated that friendly and partnering...
 Armenia submits formal complaint to UNESCO on Azerbaijani actions
The Armenian side received an invitation from UNESCO to participate as an observer in the 43rd session…
 Armenia hopes France will be loyal to its word
Armenia is raising the matter of arms race initiated by Azerbaijan during all meetings...
MFA: Armenia will not make unilateral compromises
“We do not believe in the possibility of progress in terms of truce violations…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos