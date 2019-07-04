Armenia President congratulates newly elected European Council President

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian has conveyed a congratulatory message to Charles Michel on being elected President of the European Council, as reported the Staff of the President of Armenia.

“As an apologist for human rights protection and democratic principles, you have never feared criticism and have persistently supported recognition of the Armenian Genocide. The cooperation with the European Union since Armenia’s declaration of independence has highly contributed to the implementation of reforms in the spheres of economy, justice, public administration and other spheres in Armenia, the functioning of a democratic society and the strengthening of institutions dealing with the protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms,” the congratulatory message of the President of Armenia reads.

Armen Sarkissian wished the new President of the European Council success and unwavering will to implement his ideas and initiatives.