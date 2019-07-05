2 people arrested In Washington for burning US flag near White House

US secret service officers arrested two people who burned the American flag near the White House before the American President Donald Trump’s speech on Independence Day, AP reported.
According to the newspaper, one of the offenders and two policemen required medical assistance, but the injuries were not dangerous.
As The Hill was told by representatives of the American secret service, one person was arrested for assaulting a police officer and intentional arson, the second for obstructing the police investigation and resisting arrest.