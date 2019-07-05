US and Taliban trying to finalize draft deal

The US and the Taliban representatives do their best to complete the draft deal, which will set out the withdrawal of US and NATO troops from Afghanistan, as well as verifiable guarantees of the Taliban for combating terrorism ahead of Afghan peace conference scheduled for July 7.
Officials familiar with the talks reported that the talks continued until late on Wednesday and during Thursday, the sixth day of direct talks between the Taliban and US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad. Talks should continue on Friday.
Until now, both sides could not agree on a withdrawal schedule.
Taliban officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, had previously stated that the US sought to complete the withdrawal of troops within 18 months, although US President Donald Trump told Fox News that the withdrawal had already begun. The presidential statement contradicted a senior US official who stated that the number of troops had not changed and was about 14,000. A US official familiar with the talks also challenged the 18-month withdrawal period.