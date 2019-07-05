News
Armenian FM: Artsakh’s participation in talks is one of key issues on agenda
Armenian FM: Artsakh’s participation in talks is one of key issues on agenda
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics


The issue of participation of Artsakh in the negotiations is one of the key issues on the agenda, Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan told reporters during his visit to Artsakh.

The Foreign Minister noted that Artsakh should have full participation, as it is the subject of negotiations. According to him, the issue is being consistently discussed, and it needs to be addressed if it is a full, effective, peaceful negotiation process. Zohrab Mnatsakanyan reminded that a joint meeting of the Security Councils of Armenia and Artsakh was held in Stepanakert.

“We discussed this issue, it was noted that we will not put forward this issue as a condition, but we cannot but take into account the importance of this issue, which cannot be ignored,” the Foreign Minister noted.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
