AntiFake.am representatives, Civic Consciousness NGO holding action on Constitution Day

Representatives of the website AntiFake.am and Civic Consciousness NGO together carry out a symbolic campaign timed to the Constitution Day. The campaign titled “Save Constitution” started at 10:30 am Yerevan downtown. Its participants headed towards the residence of the Armenian President.
The purpose of the action is to draw the attention of the citizens of Armenia to the fact that the Armenian President Armen Sarkissian, whose main function is to monitor the observance of the Constitution, not only closes eyes to cases of its violation by various officials, but also personally violates the Constitution.
According to protesters, the Constitution today needs protection.