Former Armenian justice minister: Istanbul Convention contradicts Armenia Constitution

The Istanbul Convention unequivocally contradicts the Constitution of the Republic of Armenia. This is what former member of the Supreme Judicial Council, former Minister of Justice Gevorg Danielyan wrote on his Facebook page.
He particularly wrote the following:
“I am publicly expressing my stance: the so-called Istanbul Convention unequivocally contradicts the Constitution of the Republic of Armenia (moreover, not only in the context of the right to start a family, there are stronger arguments).
To say the least, I don’t share the excitement of certain government officials about the Convention. I consider the decision of the Constitutional Court of Bulgaria a major achievement in legal science (the Constitutional Court of Bulgaria has recognized the Istanbul Convention as anti-constitutional).”