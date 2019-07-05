First Russian S-400 systems to arrive in Turkey early next week

The first batch of Russian S-400 systems will be loaded onto cargo planes on Sunday to arrive in Turkey next week, Haberturk reported.
Washington said it would impose sanctions as soon as the S-400 arrived in Turkey.
According to Haberturk, the initial delivery of the S-400 will be carried out on two cargo planes from a Russian military airbase. The Russian technical group, which will monitor the installation of the S-400 will arrive in Turkey by Monday.
Washington also officially began the process of excluding Turkey from the F-35 program.