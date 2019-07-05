News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
July 05
USD
477.01
EUR
538.31
RUB
7.52
ME-USD
0.17
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
July 05
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
477.01
EUR
538.31
RUB
7.52
ME-USD
0.17
Show news feed
First Russian S-400 systems to arrive in Turkey early next week
First Russian S-400 systems to arrive in Turkey early next week
Region:Turkey
Theme: Politics

The first batch of Russian S-400 systems will be loaded onto cargo planes on Sunday to arrive in Turkey next week, Haberturk reported.

Washington said it would impose sanctions as soon as the S-400 arrived in Turkey.

According to Haberturk, the initial delivery of the S-400 will be carried out on two cargo planes from a Russian military airbase. The Russian technical group, which will monitor the installation of the S-400 will arrive in Turkey by Monday.

Washington also officially began the process of excluding Turkey from the F-35 program.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos