Armenia Constitutional Court chair: Constitution is main guarantor of stable development of state

The chair of the Constitutional Court of Armenia Hrayr Tovmasyan sent a congratulatory message on the occasion of the Constitution Day and state symbols, the press service of the Constitutional Court reported.
According to the statement, the constitution is the basis of the state, and the basis of the foundations of a legal state.
“The Constitution is the main guarantor of the stable development of the state, its security, and is a defender of the uninterrupted activity of all state institutions,” the statement said.