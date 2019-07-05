News
Bolton on Iran: There has been no strategic decision to give up nuclear weapons
Bolton on Iran: There has been no strategic decision to give up nuclear weapons
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics

President Donald Trump is considering the possibility of lifting the remaining exemptions from US sanctions against Iran after Tehran announced its intention to exceed the permissible level of enriched uranium,US National Security Advisor John Bolton told  Breitbart News.

According to him, the part of Iran’s strategy of “maximum resistance” is “to try to show that somehow by getting out of the nuclear deal, the Trump administration is at fault.”

“The problem here not who got out of the deal or who is violating the deal. The problem here is Iran’s pursuit of nuclear weapons which they continue to do. There has been no strategic decision to give up nuclear weapons. I would argue the opposite. It is very clear from their behavior including lowing through these limits in the deal we’ve been discussing, it’s very clear that they still want deliverable nuclear weapons,” he added.
Հայերեն and Русский
