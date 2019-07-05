Chiefs of Armenian National Security Service and Police awarded Major-General (PHOTOS)

Armenian National Security Service Director Artur Vanetsyan and Armenia police chief Valery Osipyan have been awarded the military rank of Major-General. (PHOTOS)
According to the decision, the following officials receive titles:
- Lieutenant-General military rank to First Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces Onik Gasparyan
- Major-General military rank to Head of the Armed Forces Signal Troops Temur Shahnazaryan
- Class rank of the Third Class State Counsellor of Justice to Prosecutor General Artur Davtyan
- Major-General military rank to the National Security Service Director Artur Vanetsyan
- Major-General military rank to Police Chief Valeriy Osipyan
- Class rank of the Third Class State Counsellor of Justice to Chairman of the Investigative Committee Hayk Grigoryan
- Class rank of the Third Class State Counsellor of Justice to Head of the Special Investigation Service Sasun Khachatryan
- Major-General military rank to Head of the State Protection Service Grigori Hayrapetov.