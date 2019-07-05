News
Friday
July 05
Heads of Armenian, Russian central banks discuss cooperation issues
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Economics

Chair of the Armenian Central Bank Arthur Javadyan met with the head of the Russian Central Bank Elvira Nabiullina within the 28th International Financial Congress held in St. Petersburg,

The sides discussed issues relating to cooperation in a bilateral format, as well as interaction between the two structures within the integration processes in the Eurasian Economic Union. The meeting was followed by the signing of a deal on cooperation and exchange of information between the two central banks in the area of ​​control over financial markets.
