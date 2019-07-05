Iran blames UK for illegal seizure of oil tanker

Iran has accused UK of illegally seizing an oil tanker carrying Iranian oil in Gibraltar, stating that this step is tantamount to banditry, Mehr reported.
Earlier, UK Ambassador to Tehran, Robert Macaire was summoned to the Iranian MFA.
According to a statement by the Iranian MFA, during a meeting with the ambassador, the director of the Third Department for Western Europe called this step by the UK unacceptable and called for the immediate release of the oil tanker.
Pointing to the fact that the oil tanker sailed in international waters, the Iranian diplomat described the measures of the British Navy as banditry and stressed that Britain has no right to impose its own unilateral sanctions or EU sanctions against other countries.
At the meeting, the British ambassador was provided with documentation on the oil tanker and its cargo, indicating the completely legal movement of the vessel.
According t the source, Iran will use all its political and legal capabilities to ensure the release of the vessel and the protection of its rights.
The UK ambassador said he would immediately convey a protest to London, stressing that the UK does not adhere to unilateral US sanctions against Iran.