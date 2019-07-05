News
Artsakh President meets participants of 'Towards Holy Etchmiadzin, Towards Sacred Artsakh' Pan-Armenian Youth forum
Artsakh President meets participants of 'Towards Holy Etchmiadzin, Towards Sacred Artsakh' Pan-Armenian Youth forum
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics, Society

Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan met Friday in Stepanakert Culture and Youth Palace with participants of the “Towards Holy Etchmiadzin, Towards Sacred Artsakh” Pan-Armenian Youth forum.

The President noted the importance of holding such events in Artsakh highlighting the substantial role of the Armenian Apostolic Church in cementing the Armenia-Artsakh-Diaspora trinity, maintaining the Armenian national identity, developing and strengthening the Armenian statehood.

Primate of the Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church Archbishop Pargev Martirosyan and other officials took part at the event.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
