Political League organization addresses Armenia government for new Constitution

Established by journalist Narine Mkrtchyan, the Political League organization is addressing the authorities of the Republic of Armenia with the proposal to convene parliamentary hearings on and hold political debates over the Constitution and engage groups of professionals for development of the Constitution.

The organization’s statement reads as follows:

“Today, on July 5, Armenia is celebrating Constitution Day at the national level. Observance and enforcement of the universal norms of justice underlying the Constitution are the source of power of the Constitution for the State and society. The role and significance of the Constitution in the life of the country and public life are unforgettable. The fundamental law of the country must enjoy the respect and trust of members of society and be highly legitimate.

However, the existing Constitution of Armenia lacks all this. The Constitution was adopted and later amended through referenda based on electoral fraud, and the results were publicly disputed. In essence, all constitutional referenda have served as a referendum of confidence in the authorities, and the public has always said “no”.

After the victory of the Armenian velvet revolution, the defective political system collapsed, and the new political system — the formation of new State-society legal relations based on freedom, justice and democracy — should have been built with a new Constitution, which the new authorities were promising.

However, a year after the revolution, those promises have been forgotten. The authorities not only fail to be enterprising to change the Constitution, but are also trying to overlook the requirements for the adoption of a new Constitution.

On the occasion of Constitution Day (July 5), the Political League addresses the authorities of the Republic of Armenia once again to:

Convene parliamentary hearings on the Constitution

Broadcast political debates on Armenian Public Television

Engage professional groups and interested public and political figures for development of the draft Constitution

A year ago, our society set a new demand, that is, to reshape a fair, active and powerful state. The Political League organization is certain that it is necessary to refuse the old Constitution and adopt a NEW FUNDAMENTAL LAW arising from the sacred aspirations of citizens of the Republic of Armenia.”