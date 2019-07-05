News
Armenian Presidential Administration receives letter from Constitutional Court Judge
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

The Presidential Administration of Armenia received a letter from the judge of the Constitutional Court of Armenia Vahe Grigoryan, the Presidential Administration on Information and Public Relations of the Armenian Presidential Administration said in response to a request from Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.

The candidacy of the newly elected judge of the Constitutional Court Vahe Grigoryan was nominated by Armen Sarkissian. Grigoryan, during the oath in the parliament on June 20, declared a crisis in the Constitutional Court. He noted that there are only two judges in the Constitutional Court, and all the others are members of the court, therefore they have no authority to make decisions.

Vahe Grigoryan sent a letter to the members of the Constitutional Court, the National Assembly, the President, the Government, the General Assembly of Judges of Armenia, in which he presented ways out of the situation.
