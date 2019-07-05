RPA representatives led by Armenia’s 3rd President visits Aghdzk village

The third president of Armenia, the head of the Republican Party of Armenia, Serzh Sargsyan, together with RPA members, visited Friday the only remaining mausoleum of Armenian kings, located in the village of Aghdzk, Aragatsotn province, RPA Deputy Chair Armen Ashotyan wrote on his Facebook.

“The visit of Republicans to this historical and architectural complex this year coincided with one of the most significant public holidays of Armenia - Constitution Day - and symbolizes the unconditional commitment of the political force of statehood and the letter, spirit of the Basic Law. It should be noted that representatives of the RPA have been making symbolic pilgrimages to Aghdzk for several years.