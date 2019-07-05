Armenia President receives Eduard Yegoryan's son on occasion of Constitution Day

On the occasion of Armenia’s Constitution Day, President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian hosted today lawyer Tigran Yegoryan, son of state and political figure Eduard Yegoryan. President Sarkissian highly appreciated the great contributions that the late Eduard Yegoryan made to the functioning of Armenia’s statehood and the Third Republic of Armenia.
The President stated that Eduard Yegoryan had also made his unforgettable contributions to the creation of the first Constitution of the independent Armenia adopted in 1995.