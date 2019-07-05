News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
July 06
USD
477.01
EUR
538.31
RUB
7.52
ME-USD
0.19
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
July 06
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
477.01
EUR
538.31
RUB
7.52
ME-USD
0.19
Show news feed
Armenia President receives Eduard Yegoryan's son on occasion of Constitution Day
Armenia President receives Eduard Yegoryan's son on occasion of Constitution Day
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

On the occasion of Armenia’s Constitution Day, President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian hosted today lawyer Tigran Yegoryan, son of state and political figure Eduard Yegoryan. President Sarkissian highly appreciated the great contributions that the late Eduard Yegoryan made to the functioning of Armenia’s statehood and the Third Republic of Armenia.

The President stated that Eduard Yegoryan had also made his unforgettable contributions to the creation of the first Constitution of the independent Armenia adopted in 1995.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos