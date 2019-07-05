Ex-president: Many pretend to be know-all and try to comment on Constitution

YEREVAN. – Ex-president Serzh Sargsyan refused to comment on the Karabakh peace process.
Talking to reports in Aragatsotn province, Sargsyan said it’s not time to speak about Karabakh. He congratulated everyone on the Constitution Day wishing that all protected the Constitution regardless of whether it is a bad or a good law.
“Many pretend to be know-all, imagine themselves to be lawyers and try to comment on this,” third Armenian president said.
The third president of Armenia, the chairman of the Republican Party of Armenia, Serzh Sargsyan, together with RPA members, visited the only remaining mausoleum of Armenian kings which is located in the village of Ahtsk, Aragatsotn province. They also visited the Tegher monastery complex and prayed at the Surb Astvatsatsin church.