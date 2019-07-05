Armenia FM meets with Karabakh MFA personnel

Armenia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, who is on a working visit to Stepanakert, met today with the personnel of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic).
Armenia’s foreign minister attached importance to the holding of such meetings, which serve as a good opportunity to exchange views on issues of mutual interest and benchmark the future actions. Minister Mnatsakanyan also expressed gratitude for the effective cooperation established between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of both countries.
Minister Mnatsakanyan presented the developments of the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and Armenia’s positions on and approaches to the process. In regard to this, Armenia’s foreign minister emphasized that Artsakh needs to have a decisive voice and be involved in the settlement as a party to the conflict.
Mnatsakanyan also answered several questions regarding the global and regional agendas and presented Armenia’s position on and approaches to the issues on the agendas.