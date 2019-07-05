News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
July 06
USD
477.01
EUR
538.31
RUB
7.52
ME-USD
0.19
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
July 06
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
477.01
EUR
538.31
RUB
7.52
ME-USD
0.19
Show news feed
Armenia FM meets with Karabakh MFA personnel
Armenia FM meets with Karabakh MFA personnel
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

Armenia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, who is on a working visit to Stepanakert, met today with the personnel of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic).

Armenia’s foreign minister attached importance to the holding of such meetings, which serve as a good opportunity to exchange views on issues of mutual interest and benchmark the future actions. Minister Mnatsakanyan also expressed gratitude for the effective cooperation established between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of both countries.

Minister Mnatsakanyan presented the developments of the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and Armenia’s positions on and approaches to the process. In regard to this, Armenia’s foreign minister emphasized that Artsakh needs to have a decisive voice and be involved in the settlement as a party to the conflict.

Mnatsakanyan also answered several questions regarding the global and regional agendas and presented Armenia’s position on and approaches to the issues on the agendas.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Karabakh Parliament Speaker receives Armenia FM
A broad range of issues related to the foreign policy priorities of...
 Karabakh President meets with Armenia Deputy PM Tigran Avinyan
Several issues related to the partnership between the two...
 Karabakh State Minister receives Armenia Deputy PM-led delegation
Martirosyan and the delegation led by Avinyan will be...
 President Bako Sahakyan signs laws
President Bako Sahakyan signed a law “On Accumulative Pensions”, a law ”On Personalized Accounting of Income Tax and Social Payment...
 Artsakh President meets participants of 'Towards Holy Etchmiadzin, Towards Sacred Artsakh' Pan-Armenian Youth forum
The President noted the importance of holding such events in Artsakh highlighting the substantial role of the Armenian Apostolic Church...
 Armenia FM signs consultation plan with his Artsakh counterpart
The strengthening of the involvement of Karabakh in the settlement process is their supreme goal…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos