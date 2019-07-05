News
Saturday
July 06
Armenia Parliament Speaker congratulates Armenians on Constitution Day
Armenia Parliament Speaker congratulates Armenians on Constitution Day
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Twenty-four years ago this day, the desire of the Armenian people to live in a sovereign, democratic, social and legal state was enshrined by the irrevocable Article 1 of the Constitution of the Republic of Armenia. This is what Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan wrote on his Facebook page.

He particularly stated the following:

“At the same time, the irrevocable Article 2 prescribed that power in Armenia belongs to the people.

Irrespective of our political views, agreements and disagreements and momentary interests, we all have to do everything we can to make sure this will of the citizen of the Republic of Armenia remains irreversible in the future of our country.

Congratulations on the occasion of Constitution Day.”
