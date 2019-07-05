Karabakh State Minister receives Armenia Deputy PM-led delegation

State Minister of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) Grigory Martirosyan greeted today the delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Tigran Avinyan near the “Us and Our Mountains” statue. The delegation comprises Minister of Territorial Administration and Development of Armenia Suren Papikyan, Minister of Justice Rustam Badasyan and Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport Arayik Harutyunyan.
Martirosyan and the delegation led by Avinyan will be introduced to the achievements in creative technologies in Artsakh this evening.
Tomorrow the delegation is scheduled to have working meetings and pay visits to factors ensuring development of different branches of industry.