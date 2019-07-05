News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
July 06
USD
477.01
EUR
538.31
RUB
7.52
ME-USD
0.19
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
July 06
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
477.01
EUR
538.31
RUB
7.52
ME-USD
0.19
Show news feed
Karabakh State Minister receives Armenia Deputy PM-led delegation
Karabakh State Minister receives Armenia Deputy PM-led delegation
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

State Minister of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) Grigory Martirosyan greeted today the delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Tigran Avinyan near the “Us and Our Mountains” statue. The delegation comprises Minister of Territorial Administration and Development of Armenia Suren Papikyan, Minister of Justice Rustam Badasyan and Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport Arayik Harutyunyan.

Martirosyan and the delegation led by Avinyan will be introduced to the achievements in creative technologies in Artsakh this evening.

Tomorrow the delegation is scheduled to have working meetings and pay visits to factors ensuring development of different branches of industry.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Karabakh Parliament Speaker receives Armenia FM
A broad range of issues related to the foreign policy priorities of...
 Karabakh President meets with Armenia Deputy PM Tigran Avinyan
Several issues related to the partnership between the two...
 Armenia FM meets with Karabakh MFA personnel
Minister Mnatsakanyan presented the developments of...
 President Bako Sahakyan signs laws
President Bako Sahakyan signed a law “On Accumulative Pensions”, a law ”On Personalized Accounting of Income Tax and Social Payment...
 Artsakh President meets participants of 'Towards Holy Etchmiadzin, Towards Sacred Artsakh' Pan-Armenian Youth forum
The President noted the importance of holding such events in Artsakh highlighting the substantial role of the Armenian Apostolic Church...
 Armenia FM signs consultation plan with his Artsakh counterpart
The strengthening of the involvement of Karabakh in the settlement process is their supreme goal…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos