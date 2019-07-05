News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
July 06
USD
477.01
EUR
538.31
RUB
7.52
ME-USD
0.19
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
July 06
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
477.01
EUR
538.31
RUB
7.52
ME-USD
0.19
Show news feed
Armenian FM: Wide range of issues discussed during talks
Armenian FM: Wide range of issues discussed during talks
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – During the negotiations in Washington, Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers discussed a wide range of issues, and we have no restrictions, Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan told reporters in Karabakh.

He was asked to comment on Artsakh MFA’s statement as of June 14 when they raised the question of the occupation by Azerbaijan of some of the Shahumyan, Martakert and Martuni regions. Asked whether the issue was discussed during a meeting with Mammadyarov, Armenian FM said:  “I briefed you on a number of questions which are being discussed, and tried to show how wide the range of issues is. In terms of discussing our issues, moving them forward, there are no restrictions for us, we are not constrained in any way and no one can stop us in presenting issues of vital importance to us. ”

 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Karabakh FM on talks over Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, territorial integrity
According to him, the foreign ministers of both countries hold discussions...
 FM on Armenia's approach to Nagorno-Karabakh conflict resolution
As for the environment, it is very important for us to...
 Armenian delegate responds to Azerbaijan at OSCE Parliamentary Assembly
In his speech, Azerbaijani delegate Azay Guliyev started...
 Armenian FM: Artsakh’s participation in talks is one of key issues on agenda
The Foreign Minister noted that Artsakh should have full participation…
 FM: My goal is to strengthen sense of ownership of Artsakh authorities
“This is a joint question, our common question…
Armenia FM: Nagorno-Karabakh issue has been and remains most important issue
Mnatsakanyan also informed that tomorrow he will...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos