Armenian FM: Wide range of issues discussed during talks

STEPANAKERT. – During the negotiations in Washington, Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers discussed a wide range of issues, and we have no restrictions, Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan told reporters in Karabakh.
He was asked to comment on Artsakh MFA’s statement as of June 14 when they raised the question of the occupation by Azerbaijan of some of the Shahumyan, Martakert and Martuni regions. Asked whether the issue was discussed during a meeting with Mammadyarov, Armenian FM said: “I briefed you on a number of questions which are being discussed, and tried to show how wide the range of issues is. In terms of discussing our issues, moving them forward, there are no restrictions for us, we are not constrained in any way and no one can stop us in presenting issues of vital importance to us. ”