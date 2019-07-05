Armenian PM: I had effective meeting with my Vietnamese counterpart

YEREVAN. – Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said he had an effective working meeting with his Vietnamese counterpart Description Nguyen Xuan Phuc.
Earlier in the day Armenian PM laid a wreath at the memorial to the fallen soldiers, after which he went to Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum. Pashinyan, together with his wife Anna Hakobyan, also visited the Temple of Literature, which has a thousand-year history. This complex served as a kind of university.
