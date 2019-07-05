News
Armenian delegate responds to Azerbaijan at OSCE Parliamentary Assembly
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Unlike the government of Azerbaijan, what matters to the Armenian government is the destinies and rights of people, not the quantity of kilometers. This is what Armenia’s delegate Ani Samsonyan said during the session of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, responding to an Azerbaijani delegate.

During the summer sitting, the delegates discussed Alan Farrell’s speech entitled “Support for Sustainable Development for the Benefit of the Strengthening of Security”, which also recalls “the absence of significant progress” in the settlement of prolonged conflicts, including “in the Karabakh region and all regions adjacent to Azerbaijan”.

In his speech, Azerbaijani delegate Azay Guliyev started talking about “square kilometers that the conflict encompasses”.

Ani Samsonyan responded to his hint by emphasizing that “what matters to Armenia is the lives and rights of people, not the thousands of kilometers”. She said peace is achieved with values, through free elections, an active civil society and freedom of press and reminded the discrimination of the Azerbaijanis towards Armenian athletes in Baku, adding that Henrikh Mkhitaryan refused to participate in the final of the Europa League due to his safety.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
