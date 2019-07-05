Karabakh Parliament speaker congratulates Armenia counterpart on Constitution Day

On the occasion of Constitution Day, Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) Ashot Ghulyan has conveyed a congratulatory message to Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan. The message particularly reads as follows:
“Dear Mr. Mirzoyan,
On behalf of the National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh and myself, I cordially congratulate you and our colleagues of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia on the occasion of Constitution Day.
The adoption of the Constitution was a major step on the path to reinstatement of Armenian statehood following the restoration of desired independence and enshrined the nature of Armenia as a sovereign, democratic, legal and social state.
From now on, the constant development of the constitutional culture in Armenia must also ensure rule of law and strengthen the incessant path to democratic development of the country, guaranteeing proper protection of human rights and the rights of citizens and advancement hinged on the principles of justice and equality in all fields of public life.
Once again, I congratulate you on the significant national holiday and wish you vigorous activities for the welfare of the Republic of Armenia and its citizens.”