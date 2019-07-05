News
Karabakh President meets with Armenia Deputy PM Tigran Avinyan
Karabakh President meets with Armenia Deputy PM Tigran Avinyan
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

President of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) Bako Sahakyan met today with Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Tigran Avinyan and the members of the delegation led by him, as reported the Central Information Department of the Office of the President of the Republic of Artsakh.

Several issues related to the partnership between the two Armenian states in different sectors were discussed, and both parties attached importance to the ongoing expansion and deepening of the relations between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Artsakh.

State Minister of the Republic of Artsakh Grigory Martirosyan and other officials participated in the meeting.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
