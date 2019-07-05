Armenia President congratulates soldiers, commanders on Constitution Day

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, who is on a working visit to Syunik Province, visited today the military positions of N military unit of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, as reported the Staff of the President of Armenia. The President met with soldiers and commanders in service, toured the military post and was introduced to the conditions of military service and the state of combat readiness.

Congratulating the on-duty soldiers and officers on the occasion of Armenia’s Constitution Day, the President particularly stated that it is truly a great joy and honor to be on the border on Constitution Day of the Republic of Armenia. “Each of you is defending not only our border, but also the Constitution, our homeland, your families and relatives, children, mothers and each and every one of us. I respect you all and understand that these military positions are the most important sites for the defense of our homeland. It is not easy to be here 24 hours a day, in the heat and in the cold. As President of Armenia, on behalf of everyone, I would like to express deep gratitude to you and say that we take pride in you. We hope that each of you continues his duty, protects and defends the homeland and peace.

I wish you all health and a good service. Be strong. Once again, I congratulate you all and us all on Constitution Day.”

Several on-duty servicemen were awarded nominal watches of the President of Armenia for their faithful and self-dedicated service.